Man accused in southern Alberta child sex assault retains lawyer ahead of court appearance

A man in southern Alberta accused of physically and sexually assaulting his infant daughter has retained a lawyer.

The 52-year-old suspect is charged with aggravated assault, sexual assault, sexual interference and failing to provide the necessaries of life.

The man’s 31-year-old wife, who is the child’s mother, is charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life.

The man is to be back in court in Lethbridge, Alta., on Feb. 24 for a bail hearing, while his wife is due to appear Feb. 10.

Lethbridge police say they were called to a home last month to check on the welfare of the infant after receiving information she was being abused and found her in medical distress.

Her injuries were found to be extensive and police have said an investigation determined the baby was assaulted multiple times in her first six weeks of life.

Lethbridge police told Global News on Friday the infant remains in critical condition.

–With a file from Global News