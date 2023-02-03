Menu

Crime

Man accused in southern Alberta child sex assault retains lawyer ahead of court appearance

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 3, 2023 5:40 pm
Click to play video: '‘Heartbreaking’: Rally forms in Lethbridge as infant abuse case goes to court'
‘Heartbreaking’: Rally forms in Lethbridge as infant abuse case goes to court
WATCH ABOVE: (From Jan. 25, 2023) Two Lethbridge parents are charged in connection to the alleged assault and sexual assault of their infant daughter. On Wednesday, their cases appeared in court. Eloise Therien has more. – Jan 25, 2023

A man in southern Alberta accused of physically and sexually assaulting his infant daughter has retained a lawyer.

The 52-year-old suspect is charged with aggravated assault, sexual assault, sexual interference and failing to provide the necessaries of life.

The man’s 31-year-old wife, who is the child’s mother, is charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life.

The man is to be back in court in Lethbridge, Alta., on Feb. 24 for a bail hearing, while his wife is due to appear Feb. 10.

READ MORE: Bail hearing delayed for Alberta parents in infant sex assault case

Lethbridge police say they were called to a home last month to check on the welfare of the infant after receiving information she was being abused and found her in medical distress.

Story continues below advertisement

Her injuries were found to be extensive and police have said an investigation determined the baby was assaulted multiple times in her first six weeks of life.

Lethbridge police told Global News on Friday the infant remains in critical condition.

–With a file from Global News

