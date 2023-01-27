Menu

Canada

Bail hearing delayed for Alberta parents in infant sex assault case

By Dean Bennett The Canadian Press
Posted January 27, 2023 4:51 pm
Alberta's provincial flag flies on a flagpole in Ottawa, on Monday July 6, 2020. A bail hearing for a mother and father in southern Alberta facing charges after police say their six-week-old child was physically and sexually assaulted has been delayed View image in full screen
Alberta's provincial flag flies on a flagpole in Ottawa, on Monday July 6, 2020. A bail hearing for a mother and father in southern Alberta facing charges after police say their six-week-old child was physically and sexually assaulted has been delayed. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

WARNING: This article contains details that are disturbing.

A bail hearing for a mother and father facing charges after police say their six-week-old child was physically and sexually assaulted has been delayed.

A 52-year-old man is charged with aggravated assault, sexual assault, sexual interference and failing to provide the necessaries of life, while a 31-year-old woman is charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life.

The couple has been in custody since Jan. 18. Neither of the accused appeared in court Friday in Lethbridge, Alta., about 200 kilometres south of Calgary.

Court was told the father has not been able to retain a lawyer, so the matter was put over to Feb. 3.

Lethbridge police were called to a home to check on the welfare of the infant after receiving information she was being abused.

Upon their arrival, police say the child was found to be in medical distress.

‘Heartbreaking’: Rally forms in Lethbridge as infant abuse case goes to court

The baby was transported to hospital where her injuries were found to be extensive and she was listed in critical condition.

Police have said an investigation determined the baby was assaulted multiple times in her first six weeks of life.

The couple cannot be named to protect the identity of the child.

About 20 people gathered in front of the courthouse concerned that the two suspects might be released on bail.

Loretta Taylor, who said she spent 17 years working in the system running a group home and working for social services in apprehensions, said she’s horrified about what happened to the baby.

“I was devastated,” she said “It’s not right.”

Lethbridge parents charged in connection with sexual assault of 6-week-old infant
© 2023 The Canadian Press

