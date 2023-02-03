Menu

Money

Teck completes sale of Fort Hills stake to project partners; exits oilsands

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 3, 2023 4:31 pm
Teck Resources Ltd. says it has completed the sale of its 21.3 per cent stake in the Fort Hills oilsands mine to Suncor Energy Inc. and TotalEnergies EP Canada Ltd. The corporate logo of Teck Resources Limited is shown. View image in full screen
Teck Resources Ltd. says it has completed the sale of its 21.3 per cent stake in the Fort Hills oilsands mine to Suncor Energy Inc. and TotalEnergies EP Canada Ltd. The corporate logo of Teck Resources Limited is shown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

Teck Resources Ltd. says it has completed the sale of its 21.3 per cent stake in the Fort Hills oilsands mine to Suncor Energy Inc. and TotalEnergies EP Canada Ltd.

The Vancouver-based mining company announced last year that it would sell its stake in Fort Hills to Suncor, one of two other partners in the project, for about $1 billion.

But in January, third partner TotalEnergies announced it would exercise its contractual right of first refusal to acquire an additional 6.65 per cent in the project from Teck for $312 million.

With the closing of the sale, TotalEnergies will own 31.23 per cent of Fort Hills, and Suncor will own the rest.

READ MORE: Alberta NDP says review of oilsands cleanup funding program needs public input

Suncor, which is the operator of the project, paid $688 million to acquire its additional 14.65 per cent interest from Teck, which now no longer owns a stake in the oilsands.

The Fort Hills oilsands mine is located in northern Alberta, about 90 kilometres north of Fort McMurray.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

