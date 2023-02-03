Menu

Canada

Winnipeg police investigate possible sightings of woman missing nearly a year

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted February 3, 2023 1:17 pm
Ashlee Shingoose, 31. View image in full screen
Ashlee Shingoose, 31. WPS/Handout

Winnipeg police have released an updated photo of Ashlee Shingoose and say investigators are looking into possible sightings of the woman who has been missing for nearly a year.

Shingoose, 31, was last seen in Winnipeg’s downtown area on March 11, 2022.

In a release Friday police said they’re investigating “possible unconfirmed sightings” of Shingoose dating from November 2022.

Police haven’t said where Shingoose may have been spotted.

Members of St. Theresa Point First Nation are in Winnipeg helping to search for Shingoose, police said.

Trending Now

Shingoose is five-foot-five in height, with a thin build, brown hair, and brown eyes.

Police say Shingoose’s hair may be cut short.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the WPS missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

