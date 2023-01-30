Winnipeg police seek public help in search for missing teen

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 14-year-old boy.
Ayub Askar was last seen in the Elmwood area around 3:30 p.m. Monday.
Askar is five feet tall and weighs 140 lbs., with a thin build, short black hair and brown eyes.
Trending Now
He was last seen wearing a grey/black/white camouflage jacket and green/blue pants and carrying a dark-coloured backpack.
Anyone with information is asked to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.
Breaking down when the Missing Person’s Unit issues a news release
Comments