Canada

Winnipeg police seek public help in search for missing teen

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted January 30, 2023 7:37 pm
The Winnipeg Police Service headquarters is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
The Winnipeg Police Service headquarters is seen in this file photo. Shane Gibson/Global News

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 14-year-old boy.

Ayub Askar was last seen in the Elmwood area around 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Ayub Askar, 14.
Ayub Askar, 14. WPS Handout

Askar is five feet tall and weighs 140 lbs., with a thin build, short black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a grey/black/white camouflage jacket and green/blue pants and carrying a dark-coloured backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

Winnipeg policewinnipegmissing personMissing PersonsMissing TeenMissing TeenagerWinnipeg missing person
