Winnipeg police seek public help in search for missing teen

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 14-year-old boy.

Ayub Askar was last seen in the Elmwood area around 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Ayub Askar, 14. WPS Handout

Askar is five feet tall and weighs 140 lbs., with a thin build, short black hair and brown eyes.

Story continues below advertisement

He was last seen wearing a grey/black/white camouflage jacket and green/blue pants and carrying a dark-coloured backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.