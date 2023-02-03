Menu

Crime

London, Ont. police seize nine handguns in arrest

By Marshall Healey Global News
Posted February 3, 2023 12:21 pm
London police say they seized nine handguns from a man wanted on outstanding warrants. View image in full screen
London police say they seized nine handguns from a man wanted on outstanding warrants. London Police

London, Ont., police arrested a man who was wanted for numerous outstanding warrants related to guns.

Police say officers observed the man, who was known to police, driving in the northeast end of London before stopping and entering a convenience store. At around 1:10 p.m., officers entered the store and arrested the man on outstanding warrants.

An investigation following the arrest found the man to be in possession of drugs, handguns and ammunition, according to police.

Read more: Uniformed officer’s comments at London, Ont. council meeting spark police probe

Read next: Hospice patient thought dead ‘gasped for air’ in body bag at Iowa funeral home

In all, police say they seized one loaded handgun, two automatic handguns, six more handguns, $2,555 in cash, four TEC pills valued at $50, 35 grams of suspected cocaine valued at $2,000, and two cell phones.

A 24-year-old London man is facing the following charges:

  • breach of probation
  • two counts of carrying a firearm carelessly
  • store ammunition carelessly
  • possessing a prohibited device knowing no authority
  • possessing a loaded regulated firearm
  • occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm
  • 12 counts of possessing of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order
  • 2 counts of knowingly possessing a firearm, device or ammunition for trafficking
  • possessing a device knowing no authority
  • possessing a prohibited firearm without holding a licence and registration certificate
  • possessing a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking
  • unlawfully possessing of a schedule I substance
  • operating while prohibited

Police say the accused was scheduled to appear in London court Friday.

