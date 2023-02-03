London, Ont. police seize nine handguns in arrest

Send this page to someone via email

London, Ont., police arrested a man who was wanted for numerous outstanding warrants related to guns.

Police say officers observed the man, who was known to police, driving in the northeast end of London before stopping and entering a convenience store. At around 1:10 p.m., officers entered the store and arrested the man on outstanding warrants.

An investigation following the arrest found the man to be in possession of drugs, handguns and ammunition, according to police.

In all, police say they seized one loaded handgun, two automatic handguns, six more handguns, $2,555 in cash, four TEC pills valued at $50, 35 grams of suspected cocaine valued at $2,000, and two cell phones.

A 24-year-old London man is facing the following charges:

breach of probation

two counts of carrying a firearm carelessly

store ammunition carelessly

possessing a prohibited device knowing no authority

possessing a loaded regulated firearm

occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm

12 counts of possessing of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order

2 counts of knowingly possessing a firearm, device or ammunition for trafficking

possessing a device knowing no authority

possessing a prohibited firearm without holding a licence and registration certificate

possessing a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking

unlawfully possessing of a schedule I substance

operating while prohibited

Police say the accused was scheduled to appear in London court Friday.