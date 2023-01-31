Menu

Canada

Uniformed officer’s comments at London, Ont. council meeting spark police probe

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted January 31, 2023 1:20 pm
London Police Service officer Holly Kelly addresses city council's Planning and Environment Committee during a public participation meeting on Monday. View image in full screen
London Police Service officer Holly Kelly addresses city council's Planning and Environment Committee during a public participation meeting on Monday. via City of London

The chief of police in London, Ont., says an investigation into the conduct of an officer has been launched after they gave comments during a council committee meeting while in uniform.

The comments were shared during a public participation meeting held by councillors sitting on the Planning and Environment Committee.

The meeting centred on a zoning request that seeks to build a cluster townhouse development at 489 Upper Queen St., that would consist of 10, two-storey homes.

During the meeting, a woman dressed in a London Police Service (LPS) uniform identified herself as Holly Kelly and told the committee that she lived near the proposed development.

“I was incredibly disheartened when I heard what was likely going to be development onto Upper Queen. I stayed optimistic as hoping that maybe as (the developer) had mentioned they would provide an option that would match the integrity of the neighbourhood,” Kelly told the committee.

“When the little pamphlet came in with a picture of what (the development) would look like, I was devastated.”

Kelly’s comments lasted just under four minutes as she spoke out against the development. Public participation meetings typically only permit five minutes for Londoners to voice their comments.

Trending Now

During her time, Kelly also made a brief reference to her job, telling the committee at one point, “it’s obviously no surprise what I do for a living, given how I’m standing here in front of you all,” before voicing concern about the development’s impact on the safety of cyclists and pedestrians at an intersection near her home.

“I agree with everyone else here, I believe there is a way to do this, I do not feel that what is being suggested right now is right for this neighbourhood,” she added.

On Tuesday, Chief Steve Williams wrote on Twitter, “this morning I became aware of a uniformed (LPS) officer alleged to have attended City Hall yesterday providing personal views relative to a development application.”

“Views expressed by the officer do not reflect the views of the LPS. The LPS has taken no official position relative to this application.”

Williams said he has “directed an investigation into the conduct of the officer,” adding that more information will be released “as able in accordance with applicable legislation.”

