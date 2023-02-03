Winnipeg police find homicide victim thanks to tip from man stabbed at Main Street hotel

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police were tipped off to the location of a homicide victim Wednesday night by another man who had been stabbed.

Police said they were called to a Main Street hotel around 10 p.m., where they found the stabbing victim. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, later upgraded to stable, and was able to tell officers there was another victim at a Selkirk Avenue apartment.

Police followed up and found a 40-year-old man dead in a suite.

The victim has been identified as Winnipeg resident Lee James Boulette, and police continue to investigate his death.

Anyone with information can contact homicide investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

