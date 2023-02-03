Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police find homicide victim thanks to tip from man stabbed at Main Street hotel

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 3, 2023 11:22 am
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski

Winnipeg police were tipped off to the location of a homicide victim Wednesday night by another man who had been stabbed.

Police said they were called to a Main Street hotel around 10 p.m., where they found the stabbing victim. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, later upgraded to stable, and was able to tell officers there was another victim at a Selkirk Avenue apartment.

Homicide investigators seek info about death of Winnipeg man at Hargrave apartment

Parents abandon their ticketless baby at Israeli airport check-in

Police followed up and found a 40-year-old man dead in a suite.

Trending Now

The victim has been identified as Winnipeg resident Lee James Boulette, and police continue to investigate his death.

Anyone with information can contact homicide investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Winnipeg police investigate homicide at Manwin Hotel

 

