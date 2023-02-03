Menu

Canada

Pedestrian killed in Maple Ridge Thursday night, RCMP investigating

By Kareem Gouda Global News
Posted February 3, 2023 1:29 am
Maple Ridge pedestrian killed View image in full screen
A pedestrian was stuck and killed in Maple Ridge at the intersection of 216th Street and Lougheed Highway. RCMP say the driver was not impaired and remained at the scene. Global News

Ridge Meadows RCMP confirm a pedestrian was killed in Maple Ridge after being struck by a vehicle Thursday evening just after 8 p.m.

Staff Sgt. Tyler Wickware confirms the collision happened near the intersection of Lougheed Highway and 216th Street.

“The driver and the vehicle remained on scene,” Wickware said.

“Also, I can confirm the driver was not impaired.”

The area was taped off and a body was seen covered with a tarp.

The body was located next to the Home Restaurant just east of 216th Street along Lougheed Highway.

Mounties say the area will remain closed while the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) investigates the crash.

Given the nature of their work, Wickware says the road will remain closed for hours.

Ridge Meadows RCMPFatal crash Maple Ridgepedestrian hit Maple Ridgedead pedestrian maple ridgeHaney pedestrian fatalICARS Maple RidgeMaple Ridge RCMP pedestrian fatalPedestrian hit Lougheed Highway
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

