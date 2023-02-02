Menu

Video link
Headline link
Traffic

Fatal crash closes Highway 5 in McLure, B.C.

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 2, 2023 7:16 pm
Hwy 5 at Halston Ave in Kamloops, looking north.
Hwy 5 at Halston Ave in Kamloops, looking north. Drive BC

One person has died in a crash involving two commercial vehicles on Highway 5 in McLure, B.C., north of Kamloops.

BC Highway Patrol officers said the crash happened at 12:11 p.m.

It is not yet known how the two vehicles collided but police confirmed one driver was taken to the hospital.

Highway 5 is closed in both directions at this time and is not estimated to open until 8 p.m. at the earliest.

Check DriveBC for status updates.

A detour is in effect via Highway 24, then over to Highway 97/ Highway 1.

Any motorists who may have witnessed the collision are asked to call BC Highway Patrol Kamloops at 250-828-3111 and refer to file #23-458.

