Fatal crash closes Highway 5 in McLure, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

One person has died in a crash involving two commercial vehicles on Highway 5 in McLure, B.C., north of Kamloops.

BC Highway Patrol officers said the crash happened at 12:11 p.m.

It is not yet known how the two vehicles collided but police confirmed one driver was taken to the hospital.

Highway 5 is closed in both directions at this time and is not estimated to open until 8 p.m. at the earliest.

Check DriveBC for status updates.

A detour is in effect via Highway 24, then over to Highway 97/ Highway 1.

Story continues below advertisement

0:39 Video shows vehicle with missing tire on Vancouver Island highway

Any motorists who may have witnessed the collision are asked to call BC Highway Patrol Kamloops at 250-828-3111 and refer to file #23-458.