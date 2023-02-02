Menu

Crime

Alberta basketball coach charged with possessing, transmitting child porn

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted February 2, 2023 3:40 pm
Ron Feniuk, 58, charged by ALERT ICE, Feb. 2, 2023.
Ron Feniuk, 58, charged by ALERT ICE, Feb. 2, 2023. Credit: Ron Feniuk/LinkedIn

A 58-year-old Stony Plain basketball coach is facing child pornography charges after a tip to the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team’s Internet Child Exploitation unit.

ALERT confirmed to Global News that Ron Feniuk has been charged with possessing and transmitting child pornography.

The ICE unit started investigating in May 2022, after receiving a tip that child porn was being uploaded.

On Jan. 19, 2023, police obtained a search warrant for his Stony Plain home.

Feniuk was a basketball coach with Parkland Community Basketball, who sent a statement to players’ families.

In a Jan. 26 statement, the organization explained it was contacted by Edmonton Police Services’ ICE unit and notified one of its volunteers was arrested and charged under the Criminal Code.

“This individual has been removed indefinitely… from our organization. Full disclosure has been provided to all required parties.

“Parkland Basketball remains diligent in protecting our members.

“We have been assured all safety policies and processes regarding vulnerability were followed and at no time were any of our members exploited by this individual’s conduct,” the statement continued.

More to come…

—  With files from Sarah Ryan, Global News

