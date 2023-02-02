Wainwright man sentenced to life in prison for murdering estranged wife in 2017

Send this page to someone via email

A little less than three weeks after he was convicted of killing his estranged wife, a man from Wainwright, Alta., was sentenced by a judge to spend life in prison for the crime on Thursday.

Robert Dean Clifford was sentenced Thursday in connection with the stabbing death of Nichole McKeith in 2017. The judge accepted a joint submission from the Crown and Clifford’s defence team to have him become eligible to apply for parole after spending 16 years behind bars.

When Clifford was found guilty last month of second-degree murder in McKeith’s death, the judge told the court that “the killing itself was brutal, angry and personal.”

Judge finds Wainwright man guilty of murdering estranged wife at retrial

McKeith’s body was found in her home in Wainwright on the morning of Feb. 24, 2017. She was alone in the house. RCMP had been called to the home to perform a welfare check. She was 31 at the time.

View image in full screen A file photo of Nichole McKeith. Credit: Facebook

Clifford was arrested by police eight months after McKeith’s death.

Previous testimony at the trial explained that there were complaints regarding previous alleged incidents of domestic violence in the relationship. At one time, McKeith had called police, reporting to them that Clifford had broken in and she found him hiding under her bed.

Over the course of the retrial, it was revealed that Clifford’s DNA had been found on one of McKeith’s fingernail clippings and also on a bloodied belt discovered next to her body.

Devlin said he did not find the version of events provided by Clifford and his defence team to be plausible given the DNA evidence. The defence had argued someone else must have killed McKeith.

Clifford was convicted of murder at the conclusion of last month’s retrial, which was scheduled after a judge declared a mistrial in the case in 2021.

–With files from Sarah Ryan, Global News