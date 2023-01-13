Judge finds Wainwright man guilty of murdering estranged wife at retrial

Send this page to someone via email

A man from Wainwright, Alta., has been found guilty of second-degree murder at a retrial concerning the 2017 death of his estranged wife.

Robert Dean Clifford was found guilty at a judge-alone trial in Edmonton on Friday morning.

“The killing itself was brutal, angry and personal,” Judge Nicholas Devlin said after finding Clifford guilty.

The retrial was scheduled after a judge declared a mistrial in the case in 2021.

Nichole Clifford’s body was found in her home in Wainwright on the morning of Feb. 24. She was alone in the house. RCMP had been called to the home to perform a welfare check. She was 31 at the time.

Robert was arrested by police eight months after Nichole’s death.

Previous testimony at the trial explained that there were complaints regarding previous alleged incidents of domestic violence in the relationship. At one time, Nichole had called police, reporting to them that Robert had broken in and she found him hiding under her bed.

Over the course of the retrial, it was revealed that Robert’s DNA had been found on one of Nichole’s fingernail clippings and also on a bloodied belt discovered next to her body.

Devlin said he did not find the version of events provided by Robert Clifford and his defence team to be plausible given the DNA evidence. The defence had argued someone else must have killed Nichole.

“(That) his DNA somehow ended up on her hand with defensive wounds while the killer’s did not, is not a reasonable or plausible proposition,” the justice said.

Robert Dean Clifford, 35, and his estranged late wife Nichole Clifford, 31. Credit: Facebook

Robert Clifford’s bail was revoked after he was found guilty on Friday. He has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 2.

More to come…

–With files from Sarah Ryan, Global News