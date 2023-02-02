Menu

Canada

‘The eyes of the world’: Trial of Calgary pastor charged in border blockade underway

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 2, 2023 2:12 pm
Artur Pawlowski speaks in a video recorded on Saturday, May 8, 2021, as he and his brother Dawid are arrested. View image in full screen
Artur Pawlowski speaks in a video recorded on Saturday, May 8, 2021, as he and his brother Dawid are arrested. Credit: Artur Pawlowski/Facebook

A court has seen video of a Calgary pastor encouraging truckers to keep blocking the Canada-U. S. border to protest COVID-19 restrictions because the world was watching them.

Artur Pawlowski is on trial in southern Alberta for breaching a release order and mischief for inciting people to block public property.

He is also charged under the Alberta Critical Infrastructure Defence Act with wilfully damaging or destroying essential infrastructure.

The Crown’s case consists of an agreed statement of facts in the case and the 20-minute video of the speech Pawlowski gave to protesters in Coutts, Alta., on Feb. 3, 2022.

In it, Pawlowski pleads with the truckers to stay the course and not leave the protest, which was aimed at COVID-19 restrictions and vaccine mandates.

The defence says it would call no witnesses.

Closing arguments are expected this afternoon.

COVID-19CouttsCoutts border blockadeCoutts border protestCoutts AlbertaArtur PawlowskiAlberta Critical Infrastructure Defence Act
© 2023 The Canadian Press

