Canada

Parent group welcomes N.B. premier statement that French immersion reform uncertain

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 2, 2023 11:45 am
Click to play video: 'N.B. premier says 50-50 model for French immersion not sure thing'
N.B. premier says 50-50 model for French immersion not sure thing
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs says the 50-50 model for French immersion was “never a sure thing.” It was his first appearance since the heated consultation which drew hundreds of people in opposition to the changes. It’s giving one advocacy group hope the door is open to cancelling the changes entirely. Nathalie Sturgeon reports.

A New Brunswick parent group is welcoming a statement by the premier that the government’s proposed reform to the French immersion program in schools isn’t a sure thing.

Chris Collins, executive director for the New Brunswick chapter of Canadian Parents for French, says it is encouraging to see Premier Blaine Higgs soften his stance.

Collins says the people of New Brunswick have spoken “very clearly” against the plan and want the government to back down.

Higgs told reporters Wednesday his government’s plans to reform French immersion weren’t concrete and that he would make a decision based on recommendations from the Education Department.

The proposed changes are to be implemented in the fall and would see kindergarten and elementary students spend half the day learning in French _ down from the current 90 per cent of the day.

The government recently held a series of public consultations on its proposed changes, including one meeting last month in the capital during which almost all who spoke out criticized the plan.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2023.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

