New French language program ‘never a sure thing’: N.B. Premier

One language advocacy group says they are encouraged by a statement made by Premier Blaine Higgs about a new French language learning program set to replace French immersion in 2023.

“Well, it was never a sure thing,” Higgs said, speaking to reporters during a media availability on Wednesday.

The new model would see students receive 50 per cent instruction in French, and 50 per cent in English. The new program would replace French immersion entirely for new entrants, but be maintained for those already in the FI system.

Chris Collins, Canadian Parents for French New Brunswick president, said it is a sign Higgs is listening to the public.

“We’re encouraged by it and we’re hoping that this will lead to … better things for New Brunswick education,” he said in an interview.

The proposed changes have been met with strong opposition, especially during consultations in some towns and cities in the province. Hundreds of people showed up to public consultations expressing anger and frustration with the decisions.

However, it isn’t the first time officials responsible for the changes have seemingly left the door open to altering the plan.

On Jan. 24, Education Minister Bill Hogan said “nothing has been written in stone,” adding, “if it were written in stone it would be silly to have consultations.”

Deputy Minister John McLaughlin, who was partially responsible for the report that triggered a move for changes in the FI system, also said there would be decisions made on “whether to proceed with this model or something different.”

It was the first opportunity Higgs had to speak since the heated consultations, though, saying he was waiting for the final proposal.

“The minister and I and the department folks will meet on that, and obviously there will likely be further discussions with cabinet and caucus,” he told reporters. “Then, we’ll decide based on the recommendations … what we’ve learned and the recommendations that come out of the department as a result of that.”

Collins said the goal remains a full return to French immersion, not a variation or modification of the proposed plan.

“There is a lot at stake here in these proposed changes … we want the government to back down on this,” he said.

The Department of Education and Early Childhood Development provided an email statement on Wednesday. It reiterated that “no final decision had been made.”

“Everything we learn and hear throughout the consultations will be carefully considered in the coming weeks,” said department spokesperson Clarrisa Andersen. “We will take the time to review notes and data to inform government decision-making moving forward.”

No timeline has been given for the release of a revised plan.