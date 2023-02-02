Menu

Fire

Man taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after southeast Calgary townhome fire

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted February 2, 2023 11:05 am
A file photo of the side of a Calgary Fire Department truck. View image in full screen
File: The side of a Calgary Fire Department truck. Global News

A man is in hospital after a Thursday morning fire at a townhouse in southeast Calgary, according to a spokesperson for the city’s fire department.

Firefighters were called to a residence on Pensville Close S.E. just before 7:30 a.m. They found a man inside a room who had sustained burns.

A spokesperson for EMS told Global News the man was taken to Foothills Medical Centre in life-threatening condition.

A Calgary Fire Department spokesperson confirmed the man’s injuries appear to be related to the fire. The CFD did not say what is believed to have started the fire but noted it was confined to the one room and firefighters were able to get it under control.

 

