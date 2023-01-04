Menu

Canada

1 in critical condition following house fire in Calgary’s northwest

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted January 4, 2023 2:49 pm
Calgary Fire Department responds to a fire in the Dalhousie neighbourhood on Jan. 4, 2023. View image in full screen
Calgary Fire Department responds to a fire in the Dalhousie neighbourhood on Jan. 4, 2023. Global News

One person is in critical condition following a house fire in Calgary’s northwest Dalhousie neighbourhood.

The Calgary Fire Department said at around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, they received calls about smoke coming from the basement of a home on Dalton Drive N.W.

Firefighters found one person in the basement experiencing cardiac arrest. They started CPR before transferring care of the individual to EMS.

Calgary Fire Department responds to a fire in the Dalhousie neighbourhood on Jan. 4, 2023. View image in full screen
Calgary Fire Department responds to a fire in the Dalhousie neighbourhood on Jan. 4, 2023. Global News
Calgary Fire Department responds to a fire in the Dalhousie neighbourhood on Jan. 4, 2023. View image in full screen
Calgary Fire Department responds to a fire in the Dalhousie neighbourhood on Jan. 4, 2023. Global News

One person is in critical condition and another person refused care.

Fire investigators will be helping determine the cause and origin of the fire.

CFD are asking anyone with photos or video of the fire are asked to send them to piofire@calgary.ca.

