1 in critical condition following house fire in Calgary’s northwest

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

One person is in critical condition following a house fire in Calgary’s northwest Dalhousie neighbourhood.

The Calgary Fire Department said at around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, they received calls about smoke coming from the basement of a home on Dalton Drive N.W.

Firefighters found one person in the basement experiencing cardiac arrest. They started CPR before transferring care of the individual to EMS.

View image in full screen Calgary Fire Department responds to a fire in the Dalhousie neighbourhood on Jan. 4, 2023. Global News

View image in full screen Calgary Fire Department responds to a fire in the Dalhousie neighbourhood on Jan. 4, 2023. Global News

One person is in critical condition and another person refused care.

Story continues below advertisement

Fire investigators will be helping determine the cause and origin of the fire.

CFD are asking anyone with photos or video of the fire are asked to send them to piofire@calgary.ca.