Canada

2 injured in Winnipeg hazardous materials spill

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted February 1, 2023 8:07 pm
A Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service vehicle.
A Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service vehicle. File / Global News

Two people were sent to hospital following a hazardous materials spill in Winnipeg Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to the spill at an industrial building on Scurfield Boulevard around 10:45 a.m., the city said in a media release later in the day.

The city hasn’t said what type of hazardous materials were spilled or what type of facility the spill happened at.

Specially-trained members of the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service’s HazMat unit were able to mitigate the spill using what the city describes as specialized equipment.

Two people injured in the spill were assessed by paramedics at the scene before being taken to hospital, both in stable condition.

The city says the spill will be investigated by Manitoba Workplace Safety and Health.

