Comments

Winnipeg fire crews respond to two incidents Friday, one with hazardous material

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted September 5, 2020 12:14 pm
A Winnipeg Fire Department truck.
A Winnipeg Fire Department truck. Elisha Dacey/Global News

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to two serious incidents on Friday.

The first one happened near the University of Manitoba around 4:13 p.m. in the 100 block of Sidney Smith Street and was a report of a hazardous material incident.

When crews arrived on scene, the hazardous materials team recorded readings of ammonia at 35 parts per million.

Multiple suspicious fires sparked in Winnipeg’s North End
Fire crews evacuated then ventilated the building, no injuries were reported.

Later on Friday at 8:40 p.m., the WFPS responded to reports of a fire in a vacant two-storey house in the 300 block of Alfred Avenue, in the William Whyte neighbourhood.

When crews arrived on scene, they saw flames and smoke coming from the house.

Read more: Winnipeg fire crews tackle 9 suspicious North End blazes overnight

About half an hour later crews were able to declare the fire under control and then able to search the home.

No one was found inside and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FireHouse FireFiresWinnipeg Fire Paramedic ServiceFire DepartmentWFPSwinnipeg house fireHazardous Materialhazmat incident
