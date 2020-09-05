Winnipeg fire crews respond to two incidents Friday, one with hazardous material

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to two serious incidents on Friday.

The first one happened near the University of Manitoba around 4:13 p.m. in the 100 block of Sidney Smith Street and was a report of a hazardous material incident.

When crews arrived on scene, the hazardous materials team recorded readings of ammonia at 35 parts per million.

1:08 Multiple suspicious fires sparked in Winnipeg’s North End Multiple suspicious fires sparked in Winnipeg’s North End

Fire crews evacuated then ventilated the building, no injuries were reported.

Story continues below advertisement

Later on Friday at 8:40 p.m., the WFPS responded to reports of a fire in a vacant two-storey house in the 300 block of Alfred Avenue, in the William Whyte neighbourhood.

When crews arrived on scene, they saw flames and smoke coming from the house.

Read more: Winnipeg fire crews tackle 9 suspicious North End blazes overnight

About half an hour later crews were able to declare the fire under control and then able to search the home.

No one was found inside and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.