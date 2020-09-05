Winnipeg fire crews respond to two incidents Friday, one with hazardous material

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to two serious incidents on Friday.
The first one happened near the University of Manitoba around 4:13 p.m. in the 100 block of Sidney Smith Street and was a report of a hazardous material incident.
When crews arrived on scene, the hazardous materials team recorded readings of ammonia at 35 parts per million.
Fire crews evacuated then ventilated the building, no injuries were reported.
Later on Friday at 8:40 p.m., the WFPS responded to reports of a fire in a vacant two-storey house in the 300 block of Alfred Avenue, in the William Whyte neighbourhood.
When crews arrived on scene, they saw flames and smoke coming from the house.
About half an hour later crews were able to declare the fire under control and then able to search the home.
No one was found inside and no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Comments