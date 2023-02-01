Menu

Crime

Dog returned to owner after being stolen from B.C. home 3 weeks ago

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 1, 2023 3:17 pm
Whisper the dog was taken during a break-and-enter at her Kamloops B.C. home. View image in full screen
Whisper the dog was taken during a break-and-enter at her Kamloops B.C. home. She was returned to her owner on Jan. 31. Submitted via RCMP

A dog stolen during a break-and-enter three weeks ago has been returned to her owner.

Whisper, a rare chocolate and tan, long-hair French bulldog who recently birthed a litter of pups, was taken sometime overnight on Jan. 12.

The Tk’emlúps Rural RCMP Detachment was called to the rural Kamloops home the next morning.

In a Facebook post on Jan. 31, Whisper’s owner said she was notified that someone had dropped Whisper off at a vet after 20 days.

“Miracles do happen,” owner Jennifer De Lisi said. “There are no words for the gratitude we feel for every single person who messaged and shared and prayed for Whisper’s safe return!”

Read more: Rare chocolate and tan French bulldog stolen during B.C. break-and-enter

The family had offered $5,000 for Whisper’s safe return.
The police investigation into her disappearance is ongoing, Cpl. Crystal Evelyn, the Tk’emlúps Rural RCMP spokesperson confirmed in a release.

“We are happy to confirm Whisper’s safe return to her family and we continue to encourage the public to contact us with any information that could help further this ongoing investigation,” added Cpl. Evelyn.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to please call the Tk’emlups Rural RCMP Detachment at 250-314-1800.

