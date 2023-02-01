Menu

Crime

Peterborough man charged with impaired driving after crash into snowbank

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 1, 2023 1:19 pm
Peterborough Police Service View image in full screen
Peterborough police arrested a man following a crash into a snowbank early Feb. 1, 2023. Global News Peterborough file

A Peterborough man is facing impaired driving and other charges following a crash early Wednesday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 3:30 a.m., a concerned citizen reported a vehicle being driven erratically in the area of Lansdowne Street West and Monaghan Road before it crashed into a snowbank and the driver fled the scene on foot.

Police a short time later received a second call about a man attempting to get into cars at a nearby drive-thru.

Officers attended the drive-thru area and located the suspect matching the description given to police in the collision.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

A 24-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with drug-impaired driving, failure to remain at the scene of a collision, driving a vehicle without a permit and failure to have an insurance card.

He was issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and a seven-day vehicle impoundment.

The man was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 22.

 

