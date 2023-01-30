Menu

OPP officer exposed to drugs during vehicle search on Highway 7 east of Peterborough, Ont.

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 30, 2023 12:21 pm
Peterborough County OPP say an officer was taken to hospital after being exposed to drugs during a search of a vehicle on Jan. 28, 2023. View image in full screen
Peterborough County OPP say an officer was taken to hospital after being exposed to drugs during a search of a vehicle on Jan. 28, 2023. Ryan Rocca/Global News File

An OPP officer was taken to hospital after being exposed to drugs during a search of a vehicle on Highway 7 east of Peterborough, Ont., on Saturday afternoon.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around noon, officers responded to reports of a suspected impaired driver on Highway 7 in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township.

Police located the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. Officers determined the driver was under the influence of drugs.

A search of the vehicle led to the seizure of a quantity of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Police say during the search, one officer suffered an exposure to the drugs and was taken to hospital. The officer has since been released, OPP said Monday.

Brandon Orrett, 30, of Gilmour, Ont., was arrested and charged with impaired driving (alcohol and drugs) and possession of a Schedule 1 substance (other drugs).

His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on April 5.

