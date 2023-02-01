Menu

Crime

Guelph man collects impaired driving charges while waiting for oil change

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted February 1, 2023 11:15 am
Guelph Police cruiser. View image in full screen
Guelph Police cruiser. Guelph Police / File

Coffee apparently wasn’t enough for a driver who was waiting on his car to get an oil change.

Guelph police were notified by staff at a business on Speedvale Avenue West on Tuesday that a man was seen consuming alcohol as he was sitting behind the wheel of a vehicle being serviced.

Officers arrived at around 10:30 a.m. and investigators say they immediately detected the smell of alcohol from the driver’s breath.

They say the man failed a roadside breath test and was taken to the police station where further tests confirmed he was over the legal limit.

A 58-year-old man is facing charges and will appear in a Guelph court March 14.

He also had his licence suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

