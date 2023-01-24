Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman charged after Guelph police receive call about driver passed out in car

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted January 24, 2023 12:35 pm
Woman charged after Guelph police receive call about driver passed out in car - image View image in full screen
Guelph Police / File

A Guelph woman is facing a number of charges after a report of a driver passed out behind the wheel of a running vehicle.

Guelph bylaw enforcement informed the Guelph Police Service of the sleeping driver parked at the side of the road in the area of Steele Crescent and Muller Lane on Monday night.

Officers went to the scene just after 9:15 p.m. and found a woman standing outside her car. Investigators say the woman told them that her vehicle was out of gas and that she was not asleep behind the wheel.

They say the woman was showing signs of impairment and appeared lethargic. A search of the vehicle turned up suspected methamphetamine, four packages containing suspected controlled substances and two boxes of high-end unopened tools.

Trending Now

Read more: Guelph woman faces impaired driving and drug charges after traffic stop

Read next: Ontario couple’s luggage containing tracker donated to charity by Air Canada

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators say the woman was taken to the police station, where a drug recognition officer was able to confirm that she was impaired by drugs.

Police say a 35-year-old woman was charged with impaired operation, driving while suspended, five counts of possessing a controlled substance, possessing property obtained by crime and breach of probation.

She also had her driver’s licence suspended and vehicle impounded for seven days.

She will appear in a Guelph court on Feb. 10.

 

DrugsGuelph NewsImpairedMethamphetamineDriverGuelph Police Servicepassed outBehind The Wheel
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers