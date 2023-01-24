Woman charged after Guelph police receive call about driver passed out in car

Send this page to someone via email

A Guelph woman is facing a number of charges after a report of a driver passed out behind the wheel of a running vehicle.

Guelph bylaw enforcement informed the Guelph Police Service of the sleeping driver parked at the side of the road in the area of Steele Crescent and Muller Lane on Monday night.

Officers went to the scene just after 9:15 p.m. and found a woman standing outside her car. Investigators say the woman told them that her vehicle was out of gas and that she was not asleep behind the wheel.

They say the woman was showing signs of impairment and appeared lethargic. A search of the vehicle turned up suspected methamphetamine, four packages containing suspected controlled substances and two boxes of high-end unopened tools.

Investigators say the woman was taken to the police station, where a drug recognition officer was able to confirm that she was impaired by drugs.

Police say a 35-year-old woman was charged with impaired operation, driving while suspended, five counts of possessing a controlled substance, possessing property obtained by crime and breach of probation.

She also had her driver’s licence suspended and vehicle impounded for seven days.

She will appear in a Guelph court on Feb. 10.