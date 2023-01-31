Owner hit with fines and impound fees after BMW abandoned in Stanley Park field

Send this page to someone via email

The owner of a BMW will be on the hook for some hefty fines along with towing and impound fees, after their vehicle was found abandoned in a field in Stanley Park.

The Vancouver Police Department Traffic Section said Tuesday the vehicle was found 90 metres away from the parking lot at the Hollow Tree.

The things you see at work. Like a car that missed the parking lot for the Hollow Tree in Stanley Park by 90 metres. The driver failed to stick around but we will be following up with the registered owner for an explanation and to tell them where they can find their car now. pic.twitter.com/EelKslwdj9 — VPD Traffic Section (@VPDTrafficUnit) January 31, 2023

“The driver failed to stick around but we will be following up with the registered owner for an explanation and to tell them where they can find their car now,” the traffic section said in a tweet.

Photos the department posted showed the car in the back corner of a snow-covered field.

In an email, Vancouver police said the vehicle was towed and is being held for the registered owner.

Police also issued tickets for driving without due care and attention and prohibited parking in a park, worth $468 together.

The City of Vancouver charges a base of $77.46 to tow a normal-sized car, plus a fuel surcharge starting at $20.14, along with a $23.28 impound fee per day.

Police said both the vehicle and tow truck did some damage to the park, and that they had notified the Vancouver Park Board who could take action.