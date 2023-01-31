Menu

Crime

Owner hit with fines and impound fees after BMW abandoned in Stanley Park field

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 31, 2023 6:58 pm
Vancouver police say they impounded a BMW left abandoned in a field in Stanley Park on Tuesday. View image in full screen
Vancouver police say they impounded a BMW left abandoned in a field in Stanley Park on Tuesday. Vancouver police

The owner of a BMW will be on the hook for some hefty fines along with towing and impound fees, after their vehicle was found abandoned in a field in Stanley Park.

The Vancouver Police Department Traffic Section said Tuesday the vehicle was found 90 metres away from the parking lot at the Hollow Tree.

Read more: Pair of Lamborghinis impounded for speeding on Sea to Sky Highway

Read next: Boy picks shipping container for hide-and-seek, ends up 2,500 km from home

“The driver failed to stick around but we will be following up with the registered owner for an explanation and to tell them where they can find their car now,” the traffic section said in a tweet.

Photos the department posted showed the car in the back corner of a snow-covered field.

In an email, Vancouver police said the vehicle was towed and is being held for the registered owner.

Read more: BMWs used in North Vancouver street race impounded after crash: RCMP

Read next: Scientist says most Bigfoot sightings boil down to this simple explanation

Police also issued tickets for driving without due care and attention and prohibited parking in a park, worth $468 together.

The City of Vancouver charges a base of $77.46 to tow a normal-sized car, plus a fuel surcharge starting at $20.14, along with a $23.28 impound fee per day.

Police said both the vehicle and tow truck did some damage to the park, and that they had notified the Vancouver Park Board who could take action.

Click to play video: 'Vehicle registered to Saskatchewan premier impounded in Vancouver'
Vehicle registered to Saskatchewan premier impounded in Vancouver
