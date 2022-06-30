Menu

Crime

West Vancouver Police impound 2 Lamborginis on Sea to Sky Highway

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted June 30, 2022 11:48 am
West Vancouver Police Department. View image in full screen
West Vancouver Police Department. Files

Two Lamborghinis were caught driving speeds up to 156 km/hr on Highway 99, West Vancouver police said.

The two vehicles were stopped by police on June 24 and issued excessive speed tickets. Both vehicles were impounded for seven days.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Homeless man attacked with large rocks at West Vancouver’s Park Royal Mall, police say

“When drivers choose to speed, it puts everyone at risk,” said Const. Nicole Braithwaite, a West Vancouver police officer.

“As we continue to see nicer weather, we see an increase in vehicles as well as motorcycles driving at high rates of speed. Our officers will be stepping up enforcement during these next couple of months in an effort to help change this dangerous behaviour.”

Read more: Man charged in shooting at Capilano Reserve that hospitalized victim

The two sports cars and their drivers were speeding at nearly twice the legal speed limit.

Police are urging drivers to slow down as officials say more than 26 people are killed every year in the Lower Mainland from speed-related crashes.

