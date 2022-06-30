West Vancouver Police impound 2 Lamborginis on Sea to Sky Highway

Send this page to someone via email

Two Lamborghinis were caught driving speeds up to 156 km/hr on Highway 99, West Vancouver police said.

The two vehicles were stopped by police on June 24 and issued excessive speed tickets. Both vehicles were impounded for seven days.

"Honestly officer we were just rushing to get over the bridge before the old growth protestors showed up." (fictional excuse) West Vancouver Police have impounded two Lamborghinis, after drivers were caught traveling 156 km in a posted 80 km zone. #bcpoli @CKNW @GlobalBC pic.twitter.com/yrF7v1FyXM — Jas Johal (@JasJohalBC) June 29, 2022

“When drivers choose to speed, it puts everyone at risk,” said Const. Nicole Braithwaite, a West Vancouver police officer.

“As we continue to see nicer weather, we see an increase in vehicles as well as motorcycles driving at high rates of speed. Our officers will be stepping up enforcement during these next couple of months in an effort to help change this dangerous behaviour.”

The two sports cars and their drivers were speeding at nearly twice the legal speed limit.

Police are urging drivers to slow down as officials say more than 26 people are killed every year in the Lower Mainland from speed-related crashes.

