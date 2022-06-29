Menu

Comments

Canada

Quebec police watchdog investigates after 2 men killed in car chase

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 29, 2022 12:06 pm
The drivers of the vehicle and of the moped both suffered serious injuries and later died. The victims' identities have not been released. View image in full screen
The drivers of the vehicle and of the moped both suffered serious injuries and later died. The victims' identities have not been released. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Mario Beauregard

Quebec’s police watchdog is investigating after two men died in a car chase that ended in a collision with a moped northeast of Montreal.

The Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes says in a statement that Quebec provincial police officers noticed two loud vehicles at around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in St-Ambroise-de-Kildare, near Joliette.

It says officers tried to stop one of the cars, which had a false licence plate, but the driver rapidly drove off before hitting a moped.

Read more: Crash involving 3 vehicles in Montreal leaves man in critical condition: police

The drivers of the vehicle and of the moped both suffered serious injuries and later died.

The victims’ identities have not been released.

The watchdog agency says it has assigned five investigators to the case, who will be supported by Montreal police.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
