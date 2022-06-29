Man flees car rollover with two bricks of cocaine, charged with trafficking

Send this page to someone via email

A Nanaimo, B.C., man was arrested with “two bricks” of suspected cocaine after fleeing a vehicle rollover and crash.

Nicholas Harris, 43, was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking following the strange incident last April, according to an RCMP release issued Tuesday.

Around 2 kilograms of cocaine were found on a man who fled a car rollover in Nanaimo. Nanaimo RCMP

According to police, witnesses saw a vehicle roll over at the intersection of Estevan Road and Departure Bay Road, in Nanaimo.

They then saw a man crawl out from the wreckage, and flee on foot, police said.

“Several minutes later, officers arrived and located the suspect driver in the parking lot of Brooks Landing Mall,” Nanaimo RCMP Const. Gary O’Brien said.

“Officers initially detained the driver for impaired driving by alcohol however their focus quickly diverted after noting that he was literally holding in his hands two bricks of suspected cocaine.”

The vehicle involved, a newer model black Jaguar convertible, was seized by police and towed from the scene.

“The officers who located the suspect were gobsmacked to find the suspect with such a large quantity of illegal drugs,” O’Brien said.

The incident took place April 16.

