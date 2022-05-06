Menu

Crime

Cutting off a car in front of Guelph police leads them to $2,800 in cocaine

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted May 6, 2022 11:17 am
Guelph police say a man has been charged. View image in full screen
Guelph police say a man has been charged. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Cutting off another car in front of the police is not a smart move, to begin with, and it’s especially a bad idea while carrying nearly $3,000 in cocaine.

That’s what Guelph police say happened on Thursday just before noon on Victoria Road.

Read more: Guelph couple charged with trafficking fentanyl, police say

In a news release, the service said officers with the tactics and rescue unit were on routine patrol when a vehicle sped past them and then make an abrupt lane change, causing another driver to slam on the brakes.

The officers pulled the vehicle over and police said they could immediately smell cannabis, which was within reach of the driver.

“Officers requested the male exit the vehicle so it could be searched under the Cannabis Control Act and noticed he appeared to be trying to hide something by placing it down his pants,” police said.

“A search revealed approximately $2,800 worth of suspected cocaine, a small amount of cannabis, two envelopes full of cash, digital scales and what appeared to be a debt list.”

Read more: Man charged after knife pulled on Good Samaritan, Guelph police say

A 33-year-old man has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and driving with cannabis readily available.

He is scheduled to make a court appearance on July 12.

