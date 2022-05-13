2 people charged after stolen auto investigation leads to $1.5M cocaine seizure in Hamilton

Two Hamiltonians are facing multiple charges following a residential drug seizure on the Mountain.
Police say an investigation tied to a stolen Lincoln SUV lead to the bust after a search warrant was executed at a home on Rymal Road East and Upper Sherman Avenue Thursday.
About 13.2 kg of cocaine, valued at approximately $1.5 million, and the SUV were seized in the action.
Read more: Hamilton police use new virtual reality training to improve response to mental health crises
Three replica firearms and multiple fraudulent vehicle plates were also confiscated.
The accused are a 36-year-old Hamilton woman and a 22-year-old from the city.
Each are facing nine charges including possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and offences related to counterfeiting.
Anyone with information about the case can reached out to Crime Stoppers or Hamilton Police.
Comments