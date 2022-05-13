Menu

Comments

Crime

2 people charged after stolen auto investigation leads to $1.5M cocaine seizure in Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 13, 2022 4:38 pm
Police seized 13.2 kilograms of cocaine valued at approximately $1.5 million dollars from a residential property on Hamilton Mountain May 12, 2022. View image in full screen
Police seized 13.2 kilograms of cocaine valued at approximately $1.5 million dollars from a residential property on Hamilton Mountain May 12, 2022. Hamilton Police Service

Two Hamiltonians are facing multiple charges following a residential drug seizure on the Mountain.

Police say an investigation tied to a stolen Lincoln SUV lead to the bust after a search warrant was executed at a home on Rymal Road East and Upper Sherman Avenue Thursday.

About 13.2 kg of cocaine, valued at approximately $1.5 million, and the SUV were seized in the action.

Read more: Hamilton police use new virtual reality training to improve response to mental health crises

Three replica firearms and multiple fraudulent vehicle plates were also confiscated.

The accused are a 36-year-old Hamilton woman and a 22-year-old from the city.

Each are facing nine charges including possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and offences related to counterfeiting.

Anyone with information about the case can reached out to Crime Stoppers or Hamilton Police.

