Manitoba classical artists and more nominated for 2023 Junos

The nominations for the 2023 Juno awards were announced Tuesday, and while they were dominated by marquee names like Avril Lavigne and The Weeknd, some Manitoba musicians got the nod as well.

Among the local nominees are two classical artists with Manitoba roots: violinist James Ehnes and composer Andrew Balfour.

Ehnes, from Brandon, is nominated in the Classical Album of the Year (Solo Artist) category for his Bach: Sonatas and Partitas for Solo Violin recording.

The Juno recognition is nothing new for Ehnes — he’s already the recipient of 11 Junos and two Grammy awards, plus a host of other honours, including the Order of Canada, over his lengthy career.

Fisher River Cree Nation’s Balfour is up for the Classical Album of the Year (Small Ensemble) award for Nagamo with Musica Intima. He’s the founder of the vocal ensemble Dead of Winter (formerly known as Camerata Nova).

Other local nominees include Carman pop phenom Faouzia (Songwriter of the Year), Winnipeg’s The Bros. Landreth (Contemporary Roots Album of the Year for Come Morning), and Jordan St. Cyr, who was born in Niverville (Contemporary Christian/Gospel Album of the Year for his self-titled record).

up for songwriter of the year ☁️ thank you @TheJUNOAwards <3 https://t.co/yF48shRJZN — faouzia (@faouzia) January 31, 2023

Long-running Winnipeg folk-rock act Indian City are nominated for Contemporary Indigenous Artist or Group of the Year — an honour that comes after the death of founding member Vince Fontaine last year.

Finally, a Winnipeg teacher has the potential to bring home a big prize for her school’s music program.

Jewel Casselman at Lakewood School is nominated for the MusiCounts Teacher of the Year Award, which comes with $10,000 in music funding for the winner’s school.

The Junos will be awarded on March 13 in Edmonton at an event hosted by Canadian actor Simu Liu.