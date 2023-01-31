‘Bullets narrowly missed the children’: Edmonton police try to identify suspects

Send this page to someone via email

Police are trying to identify two males connected with a north Edmonton shooting that they say nearly hit three children asleep in their beds.

On Dec. 7, 2022, at about 11:30 p.m., a home near 148 Avenue and 89 Street was shot at — both front and back — and the bedroom windows were targeted, police said in a news release Tuesday.

“The residence was occupied by a mother with her three daughters, none of whom are known to police. No injuries occurred; however, bullets narrowly missed the children who were asleep in their beds,” EPS said.

Police believe the shooting was “organized” but they don’t know why this family was targeted.

Story continues below advertisement

“This shooting is baffling to us,” said Staff Sgt. Eric Stewart, of the EPS guns and gang section.

“The video clearly shows that the shooter deliberately took aim at this house, but there is no evidence to suggest the family is involved in any criminal activity. In fact, they are so terrified for their safety, they have since left the city.”

View image in full screen Investigators are releasing photos and surveillance video of one of the suspects of a north Edmonton house shooting on Dec. 7, 2022. Supplied: Edmonton police

Edmonton police are now asking for the public’s help in identifying the two males. Investigators are releasing photos and surveillance video of one of the suspects in the hopes that someone may recognize him.

A dark-coloured Honda CRV-style vehicle is also believed to have been involved, EPS said.

Anyone with any information can contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at p3tips.com/250.

Story continues below advertisement

Edmonton police said there were 165 shootings reported in 2022, up from 150 in 2021. That means shootings increased by 10 per cent over one year.

EPS said Edmonton saw an average of more than 13 shootings per month last year.

Of the 165 shootings last year, 85 per cent are believed to be targeted, up from 72 per cent in 2021.

Ninety-eight shootings had the potential for innocent bystanders to be harmed, police said. In 21 of them, children were in the vicinity.

The area that saw the most shootings was northwest Edmonton, EPS said, which had 32. Southeast had the next highest, with 30 shootings in 2022.