Man arrested after robbery at business in Lindsay: police

A man is facing charges after a robbery was reported at a Lindsay, Ont., business on Monday morning.
According to the Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 11 a.m., officers responded to a reported robbery at a business on Kent Street West.
Read more: Woman arrested following robbery at business in Lindsay: police
Read next: Loblaw’s No Name price freeze ends as rival warns of impending cost increases
Police learned a man entered a store and appeared to take items without paying. Police say the suspect also assaulted an employee before fleeing the area. The employee suffered minor injuries.
“With the assistance of video surveillance officers identified the suspect who was located and arrested,” police stated.
Mark English, 31, of Lindsay, was charged with robbery with violence and two counts of failure to comply with a probation order.
He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Tuesday, police said.
Comments