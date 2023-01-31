Menu

Crime

Man arrested after robbery at business in Lindsay: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 31, 2023 2:27 pm
Police in Lindsay arrested a man following a robbery at a business on Jan. 30, 2023. View image in full screen
Police in Lindsay arrested a man following a robbery at a business on Jan. 30, 2023. File/Global News

A man is facing charges after a robbery was reported at a Lindsay, Ont., business on Monday morning.

According to the Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 11 a.m., officers responded to a reported robbery at a business on Kent Street West.

Police learned a man entered a store and appeared to take items without paying. Police say the suspect also assaulted an employee before fleeing the area. The employee suffered minor injuries.

“With the assistance of video surveillance officers identified the suspect who was located and arrested,” police stated.

Mark English, 31, of Lindsay, was charged with robbery with violence and two counts of failure to comply with a probation order.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Tuesday, police said.

