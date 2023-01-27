Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman arrested following robbery at business in Lindsay: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 27, 2023 10:28 am
Police in Lindsay made an arrest following a reported armed robbery at a business on William Street North on Jan. 25, 2023. View image in full screen
Police in Lindsay made an arrest following a reported armed robbery at a business on William Street North on Jan. 25, 2023. Global News Peterborough file

A woman is facing robbery charges after an incident at a business in Lindsay, Ont., on Wednesday night.

According to the Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 10:10 p.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery at a business on William Street North. Police were informed that after a woman was in the store for an extended period without shopping, a clerk offered her assistance.

Read more: 2 arrested for grandparent scams in Lindsay: police

Read next: Fireball facing lawsuit for selling mini bottles that don’t contain whisky

It’s alleged the woman showed the clerk a knife and threatened them. The woman then took several times and left the store.

Trending Now

Investigators found a suspect a short distance away and took the woman into custody. During a search, police say they found a knife and the stolen property in the women’s possession.

Story continues below advertisement

Melissa Marren, 28, of Lindsay, was charged with robbery with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

She was held in custody and had a bail hearing in Lindsay court on Thursday.

Click to play video: 'Toronto police to increase officers on TTC amid spike in violent attacks'
Toronto police to increase officers on TTC amid spike in violent attacks
RobberyArmed RobberylindsayKawartha Lakes Police ServiceLindsay Ontario
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers