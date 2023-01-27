Woman arrested following robbery at business in Lindsay: police

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A woman is facing robbery charges after an incident at a business in Lindsay, Ont., on Wednesday night.

According to the Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 10:10 p.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery at a business on William Street North. Police were informed that after a woman was in the store for an extended period without shopping, a clerk offered her assistance.

It’s alleged the woman showed the clerk a knife and threatened them. The woman then took several times and left the store.

Investigators found a suspect a short distance away and took the woman into custody. During a search, police say they found a knife and the stolen property in the women’s possession.

Story continues below advertisement

Melissa Marren, 28, of Lindsay, was charged with robbery with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

She was held in custody and had a bail hearing in Lindsay court on Thursday.