Woman arrested following robbery at business in Lindsay: police

A woman is facing robbery charges after an incident at a business in Lindsay, Ont., on Wednesday night.
According to the Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 10:10 p.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery at a business on William Street North. Police were informed that after a woman was in the store for an extended period without shopping, a clerk offered her assistance.
Read more: 2 arrested for grandparent scams in Lindsay: police
Read next: Fireball facing lawsuit for selling mini bottles that don’t contain whisky
It’s alleged the woman showed the clerk a knife and threatened them. The woman then took several times and left the store.
Investigators found a suspect a short distance away and took the woman into custody. During a search, police say they found a knife and the stolen property in the women’s possession.
Melissa Marren, 28, of Lindsay, was charged with robbery with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.
She was held in custody and had a bail hearing in Lindsay court on Thursday.
Comments