Alberta Council of Women’s Shelters appeals for donations after office broken into

The Alberta Council of Women’s Shelters (ACWS) is appealing to the public for donations after its office was broken into this past weekend.

In a tweet on Monday evening, the registered charity said many valuables were taken, including pieces of tech equipment, donated items and contents in a cash box.

Office furniture was also destroyed when the perpetrators tried to break open cabinets and drawers.

Over the weekend, the ACWS office was broken into. pic.twitter.com/V4K1fNmlc8 — Alberta Council of Women's Shelters (@womenshelter) January 31, 2023

This is an added burden to the charity, which is already facing chronic underfunding and high demands for shelter spaces.

The ACWS published a report in December which stated thousands of women and children were turned away from Alberta women’s shelters in 2021.

Data showed that shelters received 65,390 calls for support between April 1, 2021 and March 31, 2022. Of those, 25,530 were calls to request admission to a shelter.

However, the ACWS said only 16.6 per cent of those calls resulted in the shelter being able to provide admission to the caller. Most requests were from women and seniors who were turned away due to the shelters being at capacity.

More than 6,200 children accompanied these women and seniors, according to the report.

“While physical items can be replaced, it is disheartening to experience a setback like this,” the ACWS said in a statement.

“We would rather be using our attention to support survivors of domestic violence and the shelters that serve them, but instead, we began the week picking up the pieces.”

Those interested in making a donation can visit the ACWS website.

–With files from Caley Gibson, Global News.