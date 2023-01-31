Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Cobourg police make mischief, theft arrests at downtown businesses

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 31, 2023 12:00 pm
Cobourg police made two arrests following incidents at downtown businesses over the past week.
Cobourg police made two arrests following incidents at downtown businesses over the past week. Cobourg Police Service

Police made two arrests over the past week following incidents at downtown businesses in Cobourg, Ont.

In the first incident on Jan. 26, around 11 p.m., Cobourg Police Service officers responded to a report of an assault in progress at a business. The owner advised police that a customer had become upset about their bill and allegedly threw the point-of-sale machine.

Police say the owner intervened when the suspect tried to leave without paying.

The investigation led to the arrest of a 50-year-old Cobourg man who was charged with one count each of mischief and fraud. He was also charged under the provincial Liquor Licence and Control Act with being intoxicated in a public place.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on March 8.

Story continues below advertisement

King St. West theft

On Sunday around 8:15 p.m., officers responded to a reported theft in progress at a King Street West business. Police determined a woman whom they say had concealed merchandise and left the store without making any attempt to pay for the items.

Trending Now

The 28-year-old Cobourg woman was charged with theft under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

She was released with a court appearance scheduled for March 8.

Click to play video: 'Cobourg Police warn of thefts from vehicles, crimes of opportunity'
Cobourg Police warn of thefts from vehicles, crimes of opportunity
Advertisement
TheftCobourgMischiefCobourg Police Servicedowntown Cobourg
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers