Cobourg police make mischief, theft arrests at downtown businesses

Police made two arrests over the past week following incidents at downtown businesses in Cobourg, Ont.

In the first incident on Jan. 26, around 11 p.m., Cobourg Police Service officers responded to a report of an assault in progress at a business. The owner advised police that a customer had become upset about their bill and allegedly threw the point-of-sale machine.

Police say the owner intervened when the suspect tried to leave without paying.

The investigation led to the arrest of a 50-year-old Cobourg man who was charged with one count each of mischief and fraud. He was also charged under the provincial Liquor Licence and Control Act with being intoxicated in a public place.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on March 8.

King St. West theft

On Sunday around 8:15 p.m., officers responded to a reported theft in progress at a King Street West business. Police determined a woman whom they say had concealed merchandise and left the store without making any attempt to pay for the items.

The 28-year-old Cobourg woman was charged with theft under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

She was released with a court appearance scheduled for March 8.