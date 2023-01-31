Menu

Canada

No interest in ‘watering down’ LTC standards: Ontario minister

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 31, 2023 11:12 am
Ontario Long-Term Care Minister Paul Calandra speaks with media at Queen’s Park in Toronto on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Calandra says he will take a look at new national standards for the sector, but he has no interest in "watering down" what the province is already doing to improve care.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. View image in full screen
Ontario‘s long-term care minister says he will take a look at new national standards for the sector, but he has no interest in “watering down” what the province is already doing to improve care.

The Health Standards Organization released updated standards today, including that residents should get at least for hours of direct care every day.

Ontario Long-Term Care Minister Paul Calandra notes that the province has already legislated a goal of an average of four hours of direct care per resident per day by 2025.

Ontario LTC bill passes, hospital patients who refuse to move won't pay $1,800 per day: Ford

Cindy Williams of 'Laverne & Shirley' dies at 75

He says after he reviews the new guidelines he suspects Ontario “will still have the highest standards in Canada.”

Calandra and Health Minister Sylvia Jones were at Toronto’s Humber River Hospital today to announce pilot projects at that hospital and Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie, Ont., aimed at helping long-term care residents get faster access to diagnostic tests.

Story continues below advertisement

The pilot projects are set to include transportation to appointments and increased access to a nurse navigator who can help co-ordinate services for long-term care residents.

