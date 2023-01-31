Toronto man sentenced after violent sexual assaults in Richmond Hill, Mississauga: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Toronto man has been sentenced to eight and a half years in prison after pleading guilty to two violent sexual assaults in Richmond Hill and Mississauga.

York Regional Police said on Monday, 33-year-old Jaehyun ‘David’ Cho from Toronto pleaded guilty to sexual assault with a weapon, sexual assault causing bodily harm and disguise with intent.

Police said he was sentenced to eight and a half years in custody.

According to police, one of the incidents occurred in 2013. The other took place in 2014.

Police said on Sept. 27. 2013 at around 12 a.m., a female victim was getting off of a bus in the South Service Road and Crestview Avenue area of Mississauga.

Officers said a male suspect produced a weapon, grabbed the victim and pulled her into a dark area where he sexually assaulted her.

Police said on Nov. 13, 2014, another female exited a bus at around 12:30 a.m. in the Yonge Street and Canyon Hill avenue area of Richmond Hill.

She was approached by a male suspect who had a knife, police said.

Officers said he demanded money from her, before pulling her into a field and sexually assaulting her.

“A lengthy and thorough investigation was conducted but the suspect remained unidentified,” police said in a news release. “In the fall of 2021, the Centre for Forensic Sciences notified investigators of a forensic link from an unrelated incident. Officers pursued this new information, which ultimately led to identifying the suspect.”

Officers said in March of 2022, Cho was charged with two counts each of kidnapping, and sexual assault with a weapon.

He was also charged with sexual assault causing bodily harm, and two counts each of uttering threats to cause death, disguise with intent, robbery and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.