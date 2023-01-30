Suspects demanded woman’s keys and drove her home, then broke in: Toronto police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Toronto have arrested six people after a woman was allegedly robbed at gunpoint in a car before her home was broken into by the same group.

Toronto police said the series of events began in the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Mount Pleasant Road on Jan. 15, when a woman met a man she knew and got into his car.

According to police, once she was inside the vehicle, two other men wearing disguises pointed a gun at her. The three then reportedly stole her phone and keys.

Next, the men drove with the woman to her house, before they broke in, police said.

Two days later, on Jan. 17, police said they found the vehicle the woman had allegedly got into. They found the suspects and a loaded handgun shortly after, according to a media release.

Three people were arrested. They each face seven charges including kidnapping and robbery with a firearm.

During the investigation, police said they completed four search warrants and found three more handguns, $150,000 in cash and drugs including fentanyl, cocaine, heroin and crystal meth.

Three more people were then arrested and collectively received 45 charges.