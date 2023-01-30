Menu

Environment

Thick smoke spotted from Imperial Oil refinery flare in east Edmonton

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted January 30, 2023 8:13 pm
Click to play video: 'Thick smoke spotted from Imperial Oil refinery flare in east Edmonton'
Thick smoke spotted from Imperial Oil refinery flare in east Edmonton
Flaring was spotted at Imperial Oil's Strathcona Refinery 34 Street and Baseline Road on Monday, January 30, 2023.

What is on fire?

People in Edmonton and Sherwood Park may have noticed a bright light and black smoke coming from the Refinery Row area Monday afternoon.

The flaring happened at Imperial Oil’s Strathcona Refinery at 34 Street and Baseline Road.

Flaring at Imperial Oil's Strathcona Refinery 34 Street and Baseline Road on Monday, January 30, 2023.
Flaring at Imperial Oil's Strathcona Refinery 34 Street and Baseline Road on Monday, January 30, 2023.

Flaring happens for various reasons a few times a year at the refineries on the east side of Edmonton, and the bright flames and smoke in the eastern sky always prompts a great deal of curiosity, concern and questions from those who see it.

Keri Scobie, Imperial Oil’s public and government affairs manager, said it happened because of a “unit upset.”

“Due to a unit upset at approximately 3:10 pm today, neighbours and the community were seeing a large flare and black smoke from Strathcona Refinery. We are in the midst of restarting but the flaring has significantly reduced,” Scobie said in a statement.

“We are currently conducting environmental monitoring and there is no concern for the community at this time.”

Scobie said for competitive reasons, Imperial does not discuss details of specific units so no further details were provided.

Read more: Flaring at Strathcona Refinery lights up sky over Edmonton

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said a lot of 911 calls started coming in about heavy smoke mid-afternoon.

“We are aware of the situation and have been informed that it is a generator issue,” the city said.

Global News has reached out to Imperial Oil for more information. This story will be updated if a response is received.

Read more: No health hazard from refinery flare over Edmonton: Alberta Environment

Alberta OilEdmonton Fire Rescue ServicesImperial OilEast EdmontonStrathcona refineryRefinery rowImperial Oil Strathcona refineryflaringRefinery flaringStrathcona Refinery flare
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

