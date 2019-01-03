Canada
No health hazard from refinery flare over Edmonton: Alberta Environment

By Staff The Canadian Press

Alberta Environment says a 12-hour refinery flare that left a black plume visible for kilometres over Edmonton’s eastern skyline didn’t create a public health hazard.

Spokesperson Jamie Hanlon said monitoring equipment registered no changes in air quality as the flare stack from Imperial Oil’s Strathcona refinery shot flame and smoke into the atmosphere last Friday.

Imperial spokesman Jon Harding said flaring began shortly before noon and lasted until almost midnight.

He says the problem was caused by a compressor and a steam generator malfunctioning at the same time.

Thick plumes of smoke from a refinery are seen from downtown Edmonton on Dec. 28, 2018.

Global News Skytracker Camera
Smoke coming from a refinery in Edmonton on Dec. 28, 2018.

Global News Skytracker Camera

Air-monitoring stations in nearby Sherwood Park and east Edmonton registered no unusual changes in eight different emissions, including hydrogen sulphide and sulphur dioxide.

All air-quality parameters remained below Alberta’s guidelines.

The flare caused major traffic on social media as well as on roads near the refinery as people pulled over to take pictures.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

