Canada

Flaring at Strathcona Refinery lights up sky over Edmonton

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted November 26, 2019 9:25 am
Flaring at Imperial Oil's Strathcona refinery seen from west Edmonton on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019.
Flaring at Imperial Oil's Strathcona refinery seen from west Edmonton on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. Karen Bartko, Global News

What’s that light? Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) says there’s no need to call 911 if you see a flickering, orange glow in the sky Tuesday morning.

Flaring at Imperial Oil’s Strathcona Refinery is the cause of the bright glow, EFRS said, adding they have received multiple calls regarding a potential fire event in the Strathcona area.

READ MORE: Thick smoke in east Edmonton caused by refinery flaring, not fire

The massive flare at the refinery was visible from as far west as Parkland County.

EFRS said the flaring at the facility between Edmonton and Sherwood Park would continue for the next 48 hours.

READ MORE: No health hazard from refinery flare over Edmonton: Alberta Environment

