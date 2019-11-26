Flaring at Strathcona Refinery lights up sky over Edmonton

What’s that light? Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) says there’s no need to call 911 if you see a flickering, orange glow in the sky Tuesday morning.
Flaring at Imperial Oil’s Strathcona Refinery is the cause of the bright glow, EFRS said, adding they have received multiple calls regarding a potential fire event in the Strathcona area.
The massive flare at the refinery was visible from as far west as Parkland County.
EFRS said the flaring at the facility between Edmonton and Sherwood Park would continue for the next 48 hours.
