Canada

Dog found clinging to log after B.C.’s 2021 floods finds forever home

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 30, 2023 4:45 pm
It has been a long year for Connie but after 14 months in care, the dog who was found clinging to a log in the Fraser River following B.C.’s November 2021 floods has found a “furever” home.

Last November, staff at the Delta Community Animal Shelter held a “pitty party” for to mark her one-year anniversary at the shelter, an event that appears to have paid off.

Read more: B.C. animal shelter throws party for dog who survived historic flood

Staff with the shelter said Connie’s adoption was finalized last Thursday, a process that began when her new owner saw her story on Global News.

“She suffered through some major anxiety and had her fair share of behavioral quirks to work on. But with the right medications and training, we were hopeful someone would come along and give this lady a chance,” the shelter said in a Facebook post Monday.

Read more: 2021 B.C. extreme weather events cost province $10-$17 billion, study finds

“Her new owner is everything we could have hoped for, for Connie. He is understanding of her needs and has been dedicated to her since day 1! Despite the adjustment period of transitioning into a home for the first time (possibly ever), she has since settled, and life is looking up!”

The devastating floods that struck southwestern B.C. in November 2021 inundated 15,000 hectares of land, affecting about 1,000 farms and 2.5 million livestock.

 

