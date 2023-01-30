Calgary police investigate serious collision in city’s southeast

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are investigating a serious collision that occurred in the early morning of Jan. 28.

Police said the collision occurred in the 1500 block of 36 Street S.E. near 16 Avenue S.E. at around 4 a.m.

According to a news release, a four-door sedan was travelling southbound when it veered to the right side of the road and struck a parked and unoccupied SUV.

The impact forced the SUV forward into another parked and unoccupied vehicle. The sedan rotated around 90 degrees clockwise before it came to a stop, police said.

The Calgary Police Service said the sedan was occupied by the driver, a man in his 50s, and a passenger, a woman in her 30s. None of them were wearing seatbelts.

The man is currently in serious condition, police said.

Alcohol and drug use are being investigated as potential factors in this collision. Road conditions are not considered contributing factors even though the street was packed with snow.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or through Crime Stoppers.