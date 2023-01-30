Menu

Toronto to open 4 warming centres Monday evening

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted January 30, 2023 4:04 pm
Toronto to open 4 warming centres Monday evening - image View image in full screen
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch

Four warming centres will open in Toronto on Monday evening, the city’s mayor says.

In a tweet just after 3:30 p.m., Toronto Mayor John Tory said four warming centres will open at 7 p.m.

The warming centres will be located at Scarborough Civic Centre, Metro Hall, Mitchell Field Community Centre and Cecil Community Centre.

Snowsquall warnings issued around Barrie, Ont. area

West Edmonton Mall closes Mindbender indoor roller-coaster

“This brings warming centre capacity up to 142 spaces and is on top of the 9,000+ emergency shelter spaces that operate every night,” Tory said.

According to Environment Canada, it will be partly cloudy in Toronto on Monday evening with a 60 per cent chance of flurries.

The agency said wind gusts between 20 and 40 km/h are possible.

The city is forecast to see a low temperature of -11 C on Monday evening, with a wind chill of -4 C, dropping to -18 C overnight.

