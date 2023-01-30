VPD officer subject to crash interference probe given FIFA World Cup assignment

Send this page to someone via email

A Vancouver police officer facing allegations of interference in a crash investigation involving one of her colleagues has been offered a plum new assignment.

Global News first reported the incident which took place on Jan. 17; a group of female officers is alleged to have interfered with a Burnaby RCMP officer responding to the collision.

Vancouver police Supt. Tanya Whysker is among the officers facing an Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner-ordered investigation for her alleged actions in the incident.

Under section 110 of the Police Act, she has been re-assigned to a new job — one coveted by many rank-and-file officers.

Global News has learned that Supt. Whysker is now assigned to the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Vancouver. The job is related to security and policing preparations.

It’s expected to include travel and possible attendance at other large-scale events.

On Jan. 17, Whysker and several other VPD members attended the scene of a crash involving a colleague, who had allegedly made an illegal left turn at Royal Oak Avenue and Kingsway.

The officers had been attending a training course nearby.

As a Burnaby RCMP officer was investigating, one VPD member allegedly grabbed the Mountie’s arm amid attempts to retrieve a mobile phone. Another officer allegedly threatened the Mountie’s job.

After Global News reported on the collision, Vancouver Police Chief Adam Palmer responded to the allegations.

“My understanding is they were all off duty and we’re doing a review of the situation,” he said following January’s Vancouver Police Board meeting.

“Well, we have to get the facts and find out what happened. Based on what I’ve heard, (I’m) not that concerned.”

In total, three senior officers have been re-assigned, including Whysker.

In response to inquiries about the FIFA assignment, the VPD told Global News it couldn’t comment.

“As this matter is before the OPCC, it wouldn’t be appropriate for us to discuss personnel matters,” a department spokesperson said in an email.

Two investigations are currently underway, one by the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner and one by the Burnaby RCMP.

Sources told Global News the entire incident was recorded by the Mountie’s body camera.