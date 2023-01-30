Menu

Comments

Crime

VPD officer subject to crash interference probe given FIFA World Cup assignment

By Catherine Urquhart Global News
Posted January 30, 2023 10:10 pm
VPD superintendent under investigation for alleged interference in Burnaby car crash gets plum re-assignment
VPD superintendent under investigation for alleged interference in Burnaby car crash gets plum re-assignment
There are new questions connected to a recent car crash involving an off-duty member of the Vancouver Police Department. In the minutes following that crash, other VPD members arrived at the scene. They're now under investigation for possible interference. And as Catherine Urquhart reports, one has been re-assigned to a plum assignment.

A Vancouver police officer facing allegations of interference in a crash investigation involving one of her colleagues has been offered a plum new assignment.

Global News first reported the incident which took place on Jan. 17; a group of female officers is alleged to have interfered with a Burnaby RCMP officer responding to the collision.

Read more: VPD officers alleged to have interfered in crash investigation face Police Act probe

Vancouver police Supt. Tanya Whysker is among the officers facing an Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner-ordered investigation for her alleged actions in the incident.

Under section 110 of the Police Act, she has been re-assigned to a new job — one coveted by many rank-and-file officers.

VPD officers alleged to have interfered in crash investigation now under Police Act investigation
VPD officers alleged to have interfered in crash investigation now under Police Act investigation

Global News has learned that Supt. Whysker is now assigned to the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Vancouver. The job is related to security and policing preparations.

It’s expected to include travel and possible attendance at other large-scale events.

On Jan. 17, Whysker and several other VPD members attended the scene of a crash involving a colleague, who had allegedly made an illegal left turn at Royal Oak Avenue and Kingsway.

Trending Now

Read more: Vancouver police facing allegations members tried to interfere in crash investigation

The officers had been attending a training course nearby.

As a Burnaby RCMP officer was investigating, one VPD member allegedly grabbed the Mountie’s arm amid attempts to retrieve a mobile phone. Another officer allegedly threatened the Mountie’s job.

After Global News reported on the collision, Vancouver Police Chief Adam Palmer responded to the allegations.

Police Complaint Commissioner investigating allegations VPD officers interfered in Burnaby RCMP investigation
Police Complaint Commissioner investigating allegations VPD officers interfered in Burnaby RCMP investigation

“My understanding is they were all off duty and we’re doing a review of the situation,” he said following January’s Vancouver Police Board meeting.

“Well, we have to get the facts and find out what happened. Based on what I’ve heard, (I’m) not that concerned.”

In total, three senior officers have been re-assigned, including Whysker.

Read more: VPD chief responds to allegations officers interfered in crash investigation

In response to inquiries about the FIFA assignment, the VPD told Global News it couldn’t comment.

“As this matter is before the OPCC, it wouldn’t be appropriate for us to discuss personnel matters,” a department spokesperson said in an email.

Two investigations are currently underway, one by the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner and one by the Burnaby RCMP.

Sources told Global News the entire incident was recorded by the Mountie’s body camera.

'My job has already been threatened': Vancouver Police chief weighs in on interference allegations
‘My job has already been threatened’: Vancouver Police chief weighs in on interference allegations
