Crime

VPD chief responds to allegations officers interfered in crash investigation

By Catherine Urquhart Global News
Posted January 19, 2023 9:23 pm
Vancouver Police Chief Adam Palmer says an internal investigation has been launched into allegations senior officers may have interfered with a Burnaby RCMP officer and threatened their job. Catherine Urquhart reports.

Vancouver’s police chief has responded to allegations raised Wednesday that some of his officers may have tried to interfere in a crash investigation in Burnaby, B.C., earlier this week.

Senior Vancouver Police Department officers gathered Thursday for a police board meeting, however, the crash incident was not on the agenda.

“We have to the facts and find out what happened. Based on what I have heard (I’m) not that concerned. My understanding is they were all off duty, and we are doing a review of the situation,” Chief Adam Palmer told Global News.

Global News first reported that on Tuesday up to a dozen officers from the women’s personal safety team gathered at Odd Squad Productions’ Burnaby facility for an off-duty training session.

Around midday, the group went to Metrotown Mall to practice that training.

On the way there, one officer allegedly made an illegal left-hand turn, crashing into another motorist, sources told Global News.

Minutes later, a Burnaby RCMP officer was on the scene, followed by multiple VPD members. Sources told Global news one of the VPD members allegedly tried to retrieve the driver’s phone from the car.

When the Mountie intervened, the VPD officer allegedly grabbed the RCMP member’s arm. It’s also alleged a VPD superintendent threatened the Mountie’s job.

Global News has further learned the responding RCMP officer sent a message on their computer-assisted dispatch reading, “My job has already been threatened and have been accused of aslting (assaulting) another mber (member).”

“It’s a very emotional situation any time someone is in a car crash and emotions run high,” Palmer told Global News Thursday.

Mayor Ken Sim, who chairs the Vancouver Police Board, said he would wait until the conclusion of any investigation before commenting.

“It’s early days and we’ll trust the process,” he said.

Several investigations are underway, including by the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner, the Burnaby RCMP and the Vancouver police.

Those investigations will likely continue for a number of months.

