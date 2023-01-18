Vancouver police facing allegations members tried to interfere in crash investigation

British Columbia’s Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner is looking at allegations that several Vancouver police officers tried to interfere in a car accident investigation.
It happened near the Metrotown mall in Burnaby around 2:20 p.m. Tuesday, when a northbound vehicle on Royal Oak Avenue turned left onto Kingsway where it was struck by another vehicle.
The driver, a Vancouver police officer, was being questioned by Burnaby RCMP officer when her colleagues allegedly got involved.
As many as a dozen female Vancouver police officers, many of them high ranking, are now under investigation, Global News has learned.
Sources say that earlier in the day the women had been attending an off-duty training course at the Odd Squad Productions building, hosted by an expert from the U.K.
Around midday, the officers went to Metrotown Mall to practice that training.
That’s when one officer allegedly made an illegal left-hand turn, crashing into another vehicle. Minutes later a Burnaby Mountie was on scene, along with the VPD members.
Sources say a VPD inspector tried to retrieve the phone of the member who crashed, and when the Mountie intervened, she grabbed the RCMP member’s arm.
It’s also alleged a VPD superintendent — the department’s third-highest rank — threatened the Mountie’s job and badge.
In a statement, Deputy Police Complaint Commissioner Andrea Spindler confirmed the VPD had notified the office of an “incident” between its members and the Burnaby RCMP.
The OPCC was waiting for further details before determining next steps, she said.
“Any conduct concerns arising from the actions of municipal officers will be reviewed carefully and an investigation under the Police Act will be initiated should there be any allegation of misconduct that arise,” Spindler said.
“Any allegations that are criminal in nature rest with the police of jurisdiction.”
The Burnaby RCMP confirmed the crash in its own statement, noting the VPD officer was injured but has since been released from hospital.
“Any time a fellow police officer is injured, we know that emotions can run high,” Cpl. Mike Kalanj wrote.
“Burnaby RCMP is currently conducting a thorough investigation into all factors in this incident.”
Vancouver police are saying very little about the incident, only acknowledging they’re reviewing the facts.
That has left many questions unanswered — among them, did members of the Vancouver Police Department try to obstruct an investigation, and what discipline might they face in the weeks ahead.
