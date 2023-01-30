Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Funeral for former Ontario lieutenant governor David Onley to be held Monday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 30, 2023 6:06 am
Click to play video: 'Former Ontario lieutenant-governor David Onley dies at 72'
Former Ontario lieutenant-governor David Onley dies at 72
WATCH: Former Ontario lieutenant-governor and popular broadcaster, David Onley died on Saturday. Ahmar Khan reports – Jan 15, 2023

TORONTO — A funeral is set to take place today in Toronto for former Ontario lieutenant-governor David Onley.

Premier Doug Ford’s office says the funeral, which will be livestreamed on the province’s YouTube channel, will be held at Yorkminster Park Baptist Church at 11 a.m., with limited seating available for the public.

Onley, who emerged as a champion of disability rights both during and after his stint as Ontario’s 28th lieutenant-governor, died at age 72 on Jan. 14.

Trending Now

He was appointed lieutenant-governor in 2007 and served for seven years.

Read more: Public to honour former Lt.-Gov. David Onley, lies in state at Ontario legislature

Read next: Military recruiting issues in West raise challenges for defending democracy: defence chief

Lt.-Gov. Elizabeth Dowdeswell says he used his status as the first person in the position with a physical disability to raise awareness of and help break down barriers facing other disabled people.

Story continues below advertisement

Onley used a motorized scooter throughout his life after contracting polio as a child and frequently drew on his lived experience when highlighting existing accessibility barriers.

OntarioFuneralqueen's parkDavid OnleyOntario lieutenant-governordisability advocateDavid Onley funeral
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers